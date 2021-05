Maharashtra extends lockdown restrictions till June 1st to break the Covid-19 chain| Oneindia News

The Maharashtra government today extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till June 1st to break the chain of COVID-19.

The measures will be in place till 7 am on June 1.

Maharashtra is among the states that account for 82.51 per cent of the total active cases, according to the Health Ministry.

#MaharashtraLockdown #Covid19 #CovidLockdown