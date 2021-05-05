BMW helps set a world record golf shot

The YouTube channel European Tour challenged golfer Marcus Armitage and BMW Motorsport driver Paul O’Neill to break the previous record of 819 feet originally set by golfer Jake Shepherd and Formula 1 driver David Coulthard.

Armed with a Callaway EPIC driver and a 2021 BMW M8 Competition convertible.

After several hours of attempts, Armitage and O’Neill succeeded.

Armitage landed the ball in the moving car drove by O’Neil at 909 feet.

Setting a brand new world record for “farthest golf shot caught in a moving car.” To watch the full video head over to the European Tour YouTube page.