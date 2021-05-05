Injured Vegas officer Shay Mikalonis honored bu city council

Wednesday morning LVMPD officer Shay Mikalonis was named the may 2021 citizen of the month.

15 mph.NEW AT MIDDAY---LAS VEGASCITY COUNCIL HONORING A FIRSTRESPSONDER---INJURED IN THE LINEOF DUTY.THIS MORNING METRO POLICEOFFICER-- SHAY MIKALONIS-- WASNAMED THE MAY 20-21 CITIZEN OFTHE MONTH.IN JUNE---SHAY WAS SHOTAND SERIOUSLY INJURED DURING"THE GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS"DOWNTOWN.ACCEPTING THE HONOR ON HISBEHALF WAS SHAY’SSTEPFATHER....WHO TOLD THECOUNCIL...SHAY THOUGHT THEREWERE PEOPLE MORE DESERVING OFTHE ACKNOWLEDGMENT."then he says to me, i’m notreally the one that deservesit...it’s the men and woman outthere on the line with me thatsave my life.

These men backhere, and women that saved hislife.SHAY’S FATHER ALSO PRAISEDTHE AMUBULANCE CREWS AND STAFFAT U-M-C FOR THEIR HELP.LAST MONTH--SHAY RETURNEDTO LAS VEGAS AFTER SPENDING