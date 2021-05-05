McConnell refuses to voice support for Liz Cheney

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnnell (R-KY) refused to answer a question about embattled Rep.
Liz Cheney (R-WY), even though he publicly supported her in the past.
Former President Donald Trump and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., have come out in support of Rep. Elise Stefanik,..
By Ken Bredemeier
Former U.S. President Donald Trump lost his reelection contest to Democrat Joe Biden six months ago..