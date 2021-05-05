What are Derek Chauvin’s chances for getting a new trial?

Lawyers for the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd are seeking further legal activity.
Here’s a breakdown of how likely those efforts are to succeed.
Lawyers for the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd are seeking further legal activity.
Here’s a breakdown of how likely those efforts are to succeed.
Derek Chauvin Seeks New Trial
in George Floyd Murder Case.
The former police officer’s attorney, Eric..
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin asked a judge on Tuesday for a new trial, court records showed, two weeks after he..