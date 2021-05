Teen reported missing from Lehigh Acres

Lee County deputies are searching for a missing teen from Lehigh Acres.

CAR.

SHE WAS TAKEN TO LEEMEMORIAL HOSPITAL AND WAS LATERPRONOUNCED DEAD.

THE CRASH ISSTILL UNDER INVESTIGATION.TONIGHT LEE COUNTY DEPUTIES NEEDYOUR HELP FINDING THIS MISSINGTEEN.

17-YEAR-OLD BRAYAN MANCERAWAS LAST SEEN AT HIS HOME ON28TH STREET SOUTHWEST IN LEHIGHACRES LAST NIGHT.

HE HAS BLACKHAIR, BROWN