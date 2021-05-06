Suzanna Andler Movie

Suzanna Andler Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Accompanied by her lover, Suzanna, 40, views a Riviera beach house for her family's summer vacation.

This day, this break in her routine, in this new house, will mark a turning point in her life.

Based on the Marguerite Duras play of the same name, Suzanna Andler is the portrait of a woman trapped in her marriage to a wealthy, unfaithful businessman in the 1960s.

She must choose between her conventional destiny as a wife and mother, and her freedom, embodied by her young lover.

Directed by : Benoît Jacquot