Fired officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks reinstated

Garrett Rolfe, the former Atlanta police officer charged in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot, was wrongly terminated, the Atlanta Civil Service Board has ruled.
CNN’s Ryan Young reports.
