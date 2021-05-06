Cash reward of $30,000 announced in murder case of Israeli man visiting Baltimore for relative’s wedding

POLICE ALSO HAVE VIDEOOF THE SURROUNDINGAREA....THIS 30,000 DOLLAR REWARD WILLCRACK THIS CASE WIDE OPEN ANDBRING CLOSURE FOR THE FAMIAND COMMUNITY31 year old Ephraim Gordan waslaid to rest in IsraelTuesday.

The community HELPEDraise more than 50,000 for hisfuneral expenses.

But now someof that money is GOING TOWARDa cash reward in an effort tobring his killers to justice.5:03“behind the 30,000 rewardis a great partnership betweenlaw enforcement, metro crimestoppers, the community,community safety bssp and thefamily and just everybody inthe community really comingtogether contributing whatthey can towards this reward." Gordan was visitingBaltimore for the first timeto attend his cousBut a moment of celebrationbecame one of mourning when hewas gunned down right outsideof his aunt and uncles housearound midnight Monday.Baltimore police say it was arandom attackBOTCHED robbery.

CityCouncilman Yitzy Schelifersays the community is playinga vital role in theinvestigation by handing overtheir home surveillance videoto police.

He also saysneighbors continue to SHAREinformation about the case.

03:06“this is terrorizing thecommunity and so its importantthat those who are responsibleare brought to justice and tohelp bring some degree ofclosure and comfort to thevicti“ Thistragedy comes as Baltimorecity grapples with a rise ingun violence that has so farclaimed the lives of more than100 people.

Schleifer says theCITY NEEDS AN AN all hands ondeck approach to help bringclosure to not only Gordan ;family but so many others.1:44“Itlevel of violence we face inthe city and whatoutrageous is the lowclearance rate we have.

Youhave 59, 60 percent chance ofgetting away with murder inBaltimore city and none of usshould be ok with that”AND SCHELIFER IS ALSO URGINGTHE MEN INVOLVED IN GORDMURDER TO TURN THEMSELVES IN.BUT AGAIN, THEREREWARD, SO IF YOU HAVE ANYINFORMATION THAT COULD LEAD TOTHEIR ARREST.

