‘All options being discussed’: Govt on nationwide lockdown amid Covid crisis

Responding to a question on whether nationwide lockdown is the only solution amid the rise in Covid cases, NITI Aayog member Doctor VK Paul said a detailed advisory has been issued to states and UTs to impose restrictions to break the chain of the virus.

He said that states and UTs should make a careful analysis of the local situation and take the decision on lockdown.

He added, “In addition to this range of restrictions, if anything more is required, those options are always being discussed and those decisions as required will be taken.” Watch the full video for more.