Thursday, May 6, 2021

London polling station gets ready for UK local elections dubbed 'Super Thursday'

London polling station gets ready for UK local elections dubbed 'Super Thursday'
London polling station gets ready for UK local elections dubbed 'Super Thursday'

The UK goes to the polls today (May 6) in local elections dubbed "Super Thursday." Footage shows “polling station” signs put up outside a venue in Westminster.

The UK goes to the polls today (May 6) in local elections dubbed "Super Thursday." Footage shows “polling station” signs put up outside a venue in Westminster.

Everything from elected mayors and local councils to police commissioner positions are up for grabs in the vote.

