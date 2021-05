Prof K Vijay Raghavan says the third wave of Covid-19 is inevitable | Oneindia News

Professor K Vijay Raghavan is the principal scientific adviser to the Centre.

On Wednesday, he said that a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is inevitable.

The professor explained that phase 1 was a mere generalist approach of the virus while phase 2 has more potent viruses arising due to post immunity.

He insists that the population should be prepared for the new wave.

