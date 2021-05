Third wave of COVID-19 inevitable: Principal Scientific Advisor

Even as the second wave has caused havoc in the country, the government on May 05 said the third wave is inevitable, while also calling for advance preparations for future spikes in the pandemic.

"A phase three is inevitable, given the higher levels of circulating virus but it is not clear on what time scale this phase three will occur.

We should prepare for new waves," said K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to the government of India.