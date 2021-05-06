Best job ever? Man dressed up as the 'Monkey King' is fed by excited visitors in China

This member of staff at a scenic spot in northern China dresses up as the "Monkey King" and all he needs to do is receive food from visitors.

In the video filmed in Taihang County, north China's Hebei Province, a man is dressed as the "Monkey King" and visitors keeping feeding food to him.

According to the scenic spot, this is their new program for the May Day holiday.

The "Monkey King" works every morning for two and a half hours, and three hours in the afternoon.

The member of staff is often very full when there are too many tourists and he can rest when there are less visitors.

The scene was inspired by an episode from the famous Chinese novel "A Journey to the West" where the "Monkey King" was suppressed by Buddha with a huge mountain because the monkey made too much trouble.

The video was filmed on May 4 and provided by local media.