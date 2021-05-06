Out-of-control car smashes into three homes in Thailand

This is the shocking moment an out-of-control car smashed into a house in eastern Thailand.

CCTV footage shows the black SUV ramming into the property where two cars were parked in the garage in Prachinburi province on May 3.

The reckless SUV’s driver first hit a parked Mitsubishi car on the street about 10 metres away before he allegedly tried to escape.

As the driver sped away, he lost control of the vehicle and broke inside the garage where he hit another two car.

An old lady who lived in the house said she was almost caught in the incident but fortunately she had entered the house just in time.

She said: ‘The car just came crashing into my garage.

I was just standing there a few minutes before it happened.

I am relieved I entered the house in time.’ Police arrived to investigate the scene and the driver was found to have been intoxicated with alcohol after a blood test.

No one was seriously hurt in the incident.

The driver was taken to the police station to face his charges while investigations are ongoing.