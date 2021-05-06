Bengal violence: BJP delegation meets 4-member MHA team

A 10-member BJP delegation, led by state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, met the four-member team from Home Ministry at the BSF office in Kolkata.

MHA deputed the team to assess the ground situation amid the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Additional Secretary in Home Ministry Govind Mohan, Additional Secretary in Education Ministry Vinit Joshi, Joint Director of Intelligence Bureau Janardan Singh and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) IB, Nalin are among the team.

Violence has been reported in several parts of West Bengal after post-poll results.