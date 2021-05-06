Artist shows how to make 3D-printed dragon lamp inspired by 'Game of Thrones'

This artist based in the Czech Republic shows how he made a 3D-printed dragon lamp inspired by the hit TV series "Game of Thrones.

This artist based in the Czech Republic shows how he made a 3D-printed dragon lamp inspired by the hit TV series "Game of Thrones." Filip at 3Demon filmed as he designed and printed the detailed dragon that would be used as the lamp.

He then attaches the dragon to a bulb that is designed to resemble flames.

Once complete the device then looks as if the 3D-printed dragon is breathing out the light-emitting fire.

This footage was filmed in June 2020.