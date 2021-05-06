British and Irish Lions: The full squad for South Africa tour

Sam Simmonds has been named in a British and Irish Lions squad that is captained by Alun Wyn Jones, but Kyle Sinckler and Johnny Sexton are among several high-profile omissions.Simmonds, the Exeter number eight and current European player of the year, has been picked by Warren Gatland despite being consistently overlooked by England since winning the last of his seven caps in 2018.