Thursday, May 6, 2021

Dow Movers: WBA, GS

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:03s 0 shares 1 views
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.9%.

Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group registers a 36.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.1%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance is showing a gain of 35.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 1.0%, and Cisco Systems, trading up 0.7% on the day.

