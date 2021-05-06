Dow Movers: WBA, GS

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.9%.
Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group registers a 36.8% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.1%.
Walgreens Boots Alliance is showing a gain of 35.0% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 1.0%, and Cisco Systems, trading up 0.7% on the day.
