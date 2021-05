'Big Brother Canada' Jury Members Weigh In On Season Finale

The historic ninth season of "Big Brother Canada" will declare a winner during the Thursday night finale at 8 p.m.

ET/PT on Global.

Most recent jury member, Kiefer, emotionally opens up about proudly representing his Indigenous nation on-screen and making an impact outside of the house.

Plus, fellow jurors Beth, Jedson, Tina, Rohan and Victoria look back at their time in the house and reveal who they want to win.