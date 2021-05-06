Flags at half-staff to honor Nevada peace officers killed in line of duty

Governor Sisolak is ordering flags at the state capitol and state public buildings to be flown at half-staff until sunset.
It's in honor of the 2021 Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony this afternoon.
