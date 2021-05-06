Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, May 6, 2021

Flags at half-staff to honor Nevada peace officers killed in line of duty

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:16s 0 shares 1 views
Flags at half-staff to honor Nevada peace officers killed in line of duty
Flags at half-staff to honor Nevada peace officers killed in line of duty

Governor Sisolak is ordering flags at the state capitol and state public buildings to be flown at half-staff until sunset.

It's in honor of the 2021 Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony this afternoon.

NATIONAL NURSES WEEK.ALSO HAPPENING TODAY--GOVERNOR SISOLAK IS ORDERINGFLAGS AT THE STATE CAPITOL ANDSTATE PUBLIC BUILDINGS TO BEFLOWN AT HALF-STAFF UNTILSUNSET.IT’S IN HONOR OF THE 20-21NEVADA LAW ENFORCEMENT MEMORIALCEREMONY THIS AFTERNOON.THE EVENT HONORS NEVADAPEACE OFFICERS WHO HAVE BEE

Explore