4 p.m. Thursday COVID-19 update

YOU IN THE STUDIO.THANKS JOHNNY.HERE ARE THREE NEW DEVELOPMENTSIN THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC 5.1%OF COVID TESTS ARE COMING BACKPOSITIVE IN MISSOURI IN KANSAS,3.3% OF THE TESTS ARE COMINGBACK POSITIVE.38.8% OF THE KANSAS POPULATIONHAS NOW RECEIVED AT LEAST ONEDOSE OF THE VACCINE.IT’S 38.1% IN MISSOURI IN THEUNITED STATES 44.7% OF THEPOPULATION HAS AT LEAST ONESHOT.NOW.MODERNA SAYS IT’S VACCINE IS 96%EFFECTIVE IN CHILDREN AGES 12 TO17 RIGHT NOW.IT’S ONLY APPROVED FOR PEOPLE 18YEARS AND OLDER PFIZER COULD GETAPPROVED FOR CHILDREN AS YOUNGAS 12 WITHIN WEEKS.WELL RESTAURANTS ARE WELCOMINGBACK MORE CUSTOMERS, BUT THEY’REFACING.CHALLENGE THEY CAN’T FIN ENOUGHSTAFF TO WORK.KMBC9’S EMILY HALLWICK IS LIVENOW AT NO OTHER PUB IN THE POWERAND LIGHT DISTRICT WHERE AHIRING FEAR IS GOING ON RIGHTNOW TO HOPEFULLY HELP FILL THATNEED EMILY.KELLY HERE AT NO OTHER PUPPETTHEY’RE HOPING TO FILL 90POSITIONS BY THE TIME THEY OPENNEXT FRIDAY IN ORDER TO BE FULLYSTAFFED.THEY’VE ACTUALLY BEEN CLOSED FOROVER A YEAR DURING THE PANDEMICSO THEY’RE EXCITED TO GET BACKOPEN BUT THEY SAY IT HAS BEENTOUGH TO FIND PEOPLE TO COME.THE BAR IS STOCKED.THE TABLES ARE READY A THEGAMES ARE GOING THERE’S JUST ONEPIECE MISSING FINDING STAFF ISIS A CHALLENGE RIGHT NOW AFTERCLOSING IN MARCH OF 2020.NO OTHER PUB IS READY FOR ITSBIG REOPENING BUT THEY NEED ATEAM TO MAKE IT HAPPEN.WE’VE LIMITED STAFF.IT WAS A VERY BIG RESTAURANT,YOU KNOW, LOTS OF GAMES ANDACTIVITIES OF LIKE THAT, BUT WEONLY HAVE A FEW A FEW A FEWSTAFF COMING ON RIGHT NOW CHEFTOM HUGHES SAYS, IT’S FORCED THERESTAURANT TO SIGNIFICANTLY CUTDOWN CAPACITY.WHAT WE’RE DOING IS WE’RESHRINKING THE SIZE OF THERESTAURANT ITSELF.WE’RE TAKING OUT TABLES ANDCHAIRS AND STUFF LIKE THAT.OUR CAPACITY IS 658 PEOPLE RIGHTNOW.WE’RE PUTTING OUT TABLES ANDCHAIRS AND FOR ABOUT 120 HEPOINTS TO SEVERAL POTENTIALREASONS FOR THE STAFFINGSHORTAGE.I THINK SOME OF THE THE STIMULUSSTUFF IS HELP PEOPLE BE A LITTLEBIT MORE COMFORTABLE AT HOME.A LOT OF PEOPLE THAT I KNOW HAVEJUST GOTTEN OUT OF THE INDUSTRYAS A WHOLE, YOU KNOW, PEOPLEPEOPLE COULDN’T WAIT AROUND FORA YEAR AND I COMPLETELYUNDERSTANDABLE.HE SAYS WAGES ARE ANOTHERFACTOR.WE’VE KIND OF REFOCUSED OUREFFORTS ON THAT AND HOW WE HOWWE KIND OF MAKE THAT PACKAGEEVEN EVEN MORE APPEASING FORPEOPLE TO COME IN.THEY’RE HIRING ALL POSITIONS.SO I MEAN WE’RE LOOKING FOR CHEFCANDIDATES TO YOU KNOW SERVERSBUS SERVICE HOSTESSES JANITORIALAND YOU CAN GET TO WORK RIGHTAWAY.YOU’RE GETTING HIRED ON THE SPOTAND EARNING A PAYCHECK STARTINGTODAY.AS YOU CAN TRULY GET HIREDIMMEDIATELY.THE HIRING FARE IS GOING ON HEREUNTIL 6 O CLOCK YOU CAN COME INAND DO YOUR INTERVIEW AND GETGOING.THEY’RE ALSO GOING TO HAVE ANORIENTATION STARTING HERE AT 5O’CLOCK TONIGHT.YOU CAN ALSO FIND OUT ABOUTHUNDREDS OF OTHER JOBS WITHINTHE POWER AND LIGHT DISTRICTTHAT ARE OPEN RIGHT NOWREPORTING LIVE IN THE POWER ANDLIGHT DISTRICT EMILY HOLWICK.KMBC9 NEWS.IF YOU CAN’T MAKE IT TO THE JOBFAIR TODAY, YOU CAN ALWAYS APPLYONLINE FOR JOBS AT NO OTHER PUBAND OTHER BUSINESSES IN THEPOWER AND LIGHT DISTRICT, AND WE