Mikel Arteta: We wanted to give fans something special

Mikel Arteta insists he is still the man to lead Arsenal back to glory despite his side failing to reach the Europa League final after being eliminated by Villarreal.The Gunners face a first season without European football in 25 years after drawing a blank in their semi-final second leg against Villarreal.Arteta’s side were trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Spain and failed to overturn the deficit as Unai Emery got one over his former club to once again reach the final of a competition he thrives in.
Cazorla and Emery agree Arteta is the right man for the Arsenal job
