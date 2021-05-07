Sugary beverage linked to increased risk of colorectal cancer in women under 50: Study

If you are obsessed with sugar-sweetened drinks then you need to think twice before having them regularly.

A new study led by Washington University School of Medicine has found a link between drinking sugar-sweetened beverages and an increased risk of developing colorectal cancer in women under age 50.

The findings suggest that heavy consumption of sugary drinks during adolescence (ages 13 to 18) and adulthood can increase the disease risk.

The study, published in the journal Gut, provides more support for public health efforts that encourage people to reduce the amount of sugar they consume.

Sugar-sweetened drink consumption has been linked to metabolic health problems, such as type 2 diabetes and obesity, including in children.

But less is known about whether such high-sugar beverages could have a role in the increasing incidence of colorectal cancer in younger people.