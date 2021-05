Jackie Shroff Explains The Need Growing Plants In His Own Funny Style | Must Watch

In the Covid- 19 Crisis India is facing, where Oxygen has become the need of the hour for surviving and battling the virus, you need to watch this video of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff who is explaining the importance of growing plants to have a better future.

The video will leave you in splits due toh Jaggu Dada's style but it has a very important message that can't be ignored.