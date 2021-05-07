Indian officials rescue 4-year-old boy from 90-foot-deep well

Officials in Rajasthan, northern India, rescued a 4-year-old boy who fell into a 90-foot-deep well.

Footage from May 6 shows a crowd of officials gathered around the narrow pit as they attempted to haul the child out of the well in Jalore.

During the 18-hour rescue operation, a camera was lowered down to check on the boy's wellbeing.

Oxygen was also pumped down into the gap.

When the boy, Anil Dewasi, was pulled out the officials began cheering.

Dewasi had fallen into the well after losing his balance while playing.

The 4-year-old was given medical attention straightaway.