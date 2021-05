Starmer stays silent following Hartlepool loss

Labour have lost the constituency of Hartlepool - which had been Labour-held since it was formed in 1974 - to the Conservatives.

Sir Keir Starmer's hopes of leading a Labour revival were dealt a blow after the Tories won the seat with a majority of 6,940.

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn