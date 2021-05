Nikki Tamboli confirms participation in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', pens emotional note for her brother

Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli recently lost her brother Jatin Tamboli to Covid-19.

On Thursday took to Instagram to pen an emotional note for her brother Jatin and also revealed the reason why she decided to participate in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.

