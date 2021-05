Under-40s in UK to get alternative Covid jab to AstraZeneca

Under-40s in the UK will be offered an alternative coronavirus vaccine to the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said there is an "extremely small risk" of people suffering blood clots after having the jab.

Report by Thomasl.

