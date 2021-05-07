Firefighters tackle blaze at east London tower block

This video shows a fire at an apartment block in London as 125 firefighters dealt with the blaze.Emergency crews rushed to the New Providence Wharf development, near Canary Wharf, on Friday morning.Footage shows huge plumes of smoke and flames rising from block as fire crews attempt to put it out.

The person who posted the video said: ''#TowerHamlets at New Providence Wharf finally extinguished / People being safely evacuated from the residential buildings #london / The fire spread upwards very quickly up to three units above and luckily the people were evacuated from the building.''