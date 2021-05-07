Healthy start holds community baby shower

IF YOU’RE AN EXPECTING MOM, SOMELOCAL ORGANIZATIONS WANT TO MAKESURE YOU’RE CELEBRATED THISMOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND..THE PANDEMIC HAS MADE HAVING ABABY SHOWER CHALLENGING.SO A DRIVE-THRU ONE IS PLANNEDTO HONOR ALL MOMS IN OURCOMMUNITFOX 4’S JESSICA ALPERN LIVE FROMGRACE CHURCH IN CAPE CORAL WITHA PREVIEW.IT’S COMPLETELY FREE... ANDTHESE ORGANIZATIONS ARE COMINGTOGETHER TO MAKE SURE YOU’RESTILL SHOWERED WITH LOVE ANDIMPORTANT ITEMS TO GET YOUR BABYOFF TO A HEALTHY START.(ADLIB LIVE INTERVIEW)With the pandemic, how importantis hosting something like thisTell me about the free goodiesthose who come will be showerewith.AND WHEN IT COMES TO THODENTAL KITS... IT UNDERSCORES ABIG ISSUE PEDIATRIC DENTISTS AREDEALING WITH RIGHT NOWTHERE’S BEEN A LAPSE IN DENTALCARE FOR SO MANY DURING THEPANDEMIC.I SPOKE TO DR. DOUGLAS KECK WITHHEALTHCARE NETWORK OF SOUTHWESTFLORIDA.HE SAYS IT’S A COMBINATION OFTHE EXECUTIVE ORDER THAT PAUSEDELECTIVE CARE LAST YEAR... ANDHESITATION BECAUSE OF COVIDSAFETY."children who had plans forrestorative treatment, thatmeans fixing the teeth puttingthe filling in the tooth,because of missed appointmentsmany of those cases haveresulted in teeth needing to beextracted because the decaybecame so deep and the tooth gotan abscess."HE SAYS YOU SHOULD BE GOING TOTHE DENTIST TWICE A YEAR TOAVOID ISSUES LIKE THISMEANWHILE -- THE FREE DENTALKITS YOU CAN GET HERRE FROM"LIBERTY DENTAL" ARE A GRE