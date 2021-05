Starmer: I will do whatever is necessary to rebuild trust

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says that he will do "whatever is necessary" to rebuild trust in the party following its "bitterly disappointing" by-election defeat in Hartlepool.

The Conservatives took the seat by 6,940 votes despite Labour holding the constituency for almost 50 years.

Report by Thomasl.

