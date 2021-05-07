Pet parents report spending over $10K throughout their fur baby's lifetime

One in three people believe that their pet will make them a better parent someday, new research indicates.However, as a recent survey of 2,000 American cat and dog owners recently learned, pet ownership can come with a lot of anxieties and expenses just as child-rearing can.

For example, the typical pet owner spends $176 on initial supplies and adoption fees to bring their furry friend home, and another $111 per month.

That adds up to a whopping $13,320 in 10 years, the average lifespan of most dogs and cats.

Meanwhile, over 45% actively worry that their pet might get sick or hurt, while another 33% worry their pet may be unhappy.

The survey, which was conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by AskVet, also found that pet parents trust veterinary professionals the most — but are also hesitant to pay for related medical bills.