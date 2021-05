Asian Americans reflect on racism and identity in wake of hate crimes

The increase in anti-Asian hate and violence has forced many Asian Americans to have difficult conversations about race.

For one family, dinnertime has turned into lessons on racism.

But for another, a Korean-adoptee feels isolated from the AAPI community.

Meanwhile, a college student has given up medical school to focus on his viral Asian-centric media company.

CNN’s Natasha Chen reports.