Police In Thailand Charge Jason Balzer Of Colorado With Murdering Pregnant Wife

Police in Thailand said Friday they have charged a U.S. citizen from Colorado with murdering his pregnant Thai wife.

Jason Matthew Balzer, 32, was interrogated Friday in the northern city of Nan where he had lived with Pitchaporn Kidchob, said police Lt.

Col.

Somkiat Ruam-ngern.

The murder charge carries a maximum penalty of death.