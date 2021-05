International Thalassaemia Day 2021 | Thalassaemia International Federation | Oneindia News

Today the world observes the International Thalassaemia Day.

The 8th of May is dedicated to raising awareness of this disease and also encourage those who are suffering from it.

Since the year 1994, the Thalassaemia International Federation has been organising some theme-based activities to promote awareness around the ailment.

This year the theme is "Addressing Health Inequalities Across the Global Thalassaemia Community".

#InternationalThalassaemiaDay #TIF #DonateBlood