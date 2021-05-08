EU was India's largest trade partner in 2019-20: MEA

The EU was the largest trading partner in goods in 2019-20 ahead of China and US with total trade close to dollar 90 billion informed Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary Vikas Swarup on May 08.

"The European Union is an important partner for India.

Our common values such as democracy, rule of law and fundamental freedoms makes us natural partners to meet the shared challenges in increasing the multipolar world.

The political logic for the stronger India and the EU is complimented by compelling economic rational.

The EU was the largest trading partner in goods in 2019-20 ahead of China and US with total trade close to dollar 90 billion," said Swarup.