Covid update: Decongesting jails; DRDO's new oral drug; task force for oxygen

From DCGI approving new anti-Covid drug, to health ministry issues new rules for hospital admissions, here are the top updates on the coronavirus.

DCGI approved a new anti-Covid oral drug, which has been developed by DRDO and Dr. Reddy’s.

The medicine has been given emergency use approval by DCGI.

Meanwhile, Health Ministry said that a positive Covid-19 report is now not mandatory for a patient to be admitted to a hospital.

Also, Supreme Court formed a 12-member National Task Force on medical oxygen.

The new panel includes 10 doctors and 2 top bureaucrats from the Centre, who will ensure streamlined delivery of oxygen across India.

Watch the full video for more updates on the pandemic.