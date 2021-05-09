Debris From Chinese Rocket Expected To Hit Earth Soon

An out-of-control Chinese rocket is expected to rain wreckage somewhere on Earth as early as Saturday night.
It's hurtling through space right now, and no one knows exactly where it will land; Michael George reports for CBS2.
An out-of-control Chinese rocket is expected to reenter Earth’s atmosphere between 1:00 and 5:00 UTC Sunday, but experts do not..
Military analysts expect the body of the Long March 5B rocket to come crashing down to Earth on Saturday or Sunday.