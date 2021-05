Mississippi sees rapid decline in amount of vaccine doses administered

OFFICIALS SAY PEOPLE DON'TWANT SHOT.CECIL.

AT ONE POINT THE ISSUE WASTHERE'S NOT ENOUGH VACCINEAVAILABLE...WELL NOWSUPPLY ISN'T THE ISSUETHERE'S PLENTY OF DOSESAVAILABLE...BUT THEDEMAND FOR THE SHOT KEEPSGOING DOWN.THE COVID VACCINE FORSOME IS A PATH BACK TONORMALCY.<"I THINK EVERYBODY YOUJUST GOT TO GETINOCULATED."BUT IN THE PAST 5 WEEKSMISSISSIPPI IS SEEING ARAPID DECLINE IN THE AMOUNTOF DOSES ADMINISTERED.FROM 127,000 THE WEEK OFAPRIL 3RD...TO 30,00 TOTALDOSES ADMINISTERED THISWEEK.<"I THINK IT'S REALLY SAD ITHINK IF WE HAVE IT WE SHOULDBE TAKING ADVANTAGE OF IT ITHINK THERE'S A LOT OF FALSEINFORMATION THAT'S BEINGSPREAD."