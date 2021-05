Moil to set up 350 oxygen bedded COVID care centre in MP: State CM

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on May 09 informed Moil company will set up 350 (oxygen) bedded COVID care centre in the state at different locations, amid acute shortage across the country in wake of COVID second wave.

"State govt and Centre govt are fighting together against COVID-19.

Moil to set up 350 (oxygen) bedded COVID care centre in MP at different locations.

They will also be providing us 350 oxygen concentrators and 50 ventilators," CM said to ANI.