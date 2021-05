Jailed activist Natasha Narwal's father dies | No final goodbye | Oneindia News

Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal who was jailed last year in May due to her support to anti-CAA & NRC protests under charges of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has lost her father, 71 year old Mahavir Narwal.

She culd not meet him before he died.

#NatashaNarwal #MahavirNarwal #PinjraTod