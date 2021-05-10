Delhi Govt sends SOS to Centre, 'Covaxin shots to last a day, Covidshield 3-4 days'| Oneindia News

Delhi Govt says 'only enough Covaxin to last only a day and Covishield enough for around four days, in an SOS to the Centre.

Sonia Gandhi on Monday demanded that the party take note of serious setbacks.

The Delhi High Court on Monday agreed to hear tomorrow a petition seeking an interim stay on the construction of Central Vista during the peak phase of the pandemic.

Jailed Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal was granted a three-week interim bail by the Delhi high court on Monday to conduct the last rites of her father.

Kangana Ranaut's post announcing she had tested positive for COVID-19 has been deleted by Instagram, the actress revealed in an Instagram story.

