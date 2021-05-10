Hyper-realistic cake has giant cockroaches crawling on the sides

A cake with hyper-realistic giant cockroaches crawling across the sides has become a hit after being made by a baker in the Philippines.

Footage shows the dark-yellow dessert decorated with the skin-crawling sugar sculptures of the roaches in Davao City.

The creative baker Christine Gil Gestosani, 37, even added tiny realistic cockroach eggs so that the sweets appear to be a rotting food with pests crawling around.

Christine said a customer ordered the cake to surprise her husband but she did not expect that other people would like the idea.

However, orders have been pouring in for the cockroach cake ever since.

The baking fanatic, who shop is called Coffee and Cakes, said: ‘The order came from a woman last month She wanted to surprise her husband on his birthday because he is terrified of cockroaches.

‘I did not expect that our other customers would like the idea and the orders for similar cakes poured in.

This was the first time it happened after six years of being in the business.’ The cake was made with marshmallow fondant and powdered sugar so everything on the cake including the cockroaches is edible.

The treat can be pre-ordered and costs 2,000 PHP, or a little less than 30 GBP.

Christine’s other cakes include realistic purple mermaid tails, a can of beer suspended in the air while pouring alcohol and a Call of Duty-themed cake.