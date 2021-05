Dodds 'fine' within new role in Labour Party

Anneliese Dodds says she's "fine" in her new role within the Labour Party after being sacked as shadow chancellor by Keir Starmer.

Ms Dodds has now become the party's chair, replacing Deputy Leader Angela Rayner, whom Mr Starmer sacked from the role.

Report by Alibhaiz.

