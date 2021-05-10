Trump Calls Kentucky Derby Winning Horse a ‘Junky’

Former President Donald Trump called Medina Spirit a “junky”, after the Kentucky Derby winner’s trainer revealed the horse tested positive for an illegal substance.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Former President Donald Trump called Medina Spirit a “junky”, after the Kentucky Derby winner’s trainer revealed the horse tested positive for an illegal substance.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
CNN’s Jim Acosta discusses former President Donald Trump’s statement about Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit with Jim Avlon..