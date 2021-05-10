My Mum Doesn’t Approve Of My Girlfriend And Wife | MY EXTRAORDINARY FAMILY

THIS polyamorous family are fighting back against the trolls who claim they have 'ruined their children's lives' by opening out their relationship.

Larron and Jennifer Armstead are childhood sweethearts who have five children together - Austin, (9), Aydon, (7), Aerolynn, (5), Alarra, (3), and Aria, (2).

The couple have always joked about opening up their marriage and experimenting but never took the plunge until they met Amia on Facebook a couple of years ago.

Things progressed quickly and within six months Amia had moved in with them and the children now call her "mom number two!" Not everyone was accepting of their relationship to begin with, especially Larron's family who are strict Jehovah witnesses.

Eldest son Austin also took some time to adjust to the new family set up and initially resisted forming a relationship with Amia.

After seeing Larron and Amia kiss, Jennifer had to sit Austin down and explain that: “Dad isn’t cheating on me” and how Amia was now part of the family.

The triad receives criticism online where people accuse them of ruining their children's lives by the choices they have made.

Larron told Truly what people say: “Oh my God, it must be the money or you're beating them or look at their eyes, you can tell they're power hungry.” Despite the judgement, they want to prove to their haters that polyamorous families are like everyone else.

Https://www.instagram.com/threestylelife/?hl=en