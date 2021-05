Kids Prank Mom by Gifting Fake Money Attached to Balloon and Laugh at Her Reaction as It Flies Off

This family decided to prank their mom on mother's day while giving her a gift.

They attached a fake money pin to a balloon and asked her to release the balloon.

She wasn't aware that there was money attached to it.

She watched the money fly away with the balloon.

Thinking that it was real, she exclaimed and urged the others to grab it.

She looked annoyed when the kids revealed to her that it was a prank and gave her a real gift.