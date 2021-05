Gold Star Pies dishes out happiness to Colorado Springs

WITH A FIRM BELIEF THAT EVERYONEDESERVES A GOOD SLICE OF PIE..GOLD STAR PIES..IS ONCE AGAIN, AS OF APRIL,ROLLING OUT THEIR PIE TRUCK..DISHING OUT SWEETNESS...WORKING TO BRING PEOPLE TOGETHEROVER FOOD..NEWS 5'S JON MCMICHAELINTRODUCES US IN TODAY'S "WE'REOPEN COLORADO" SERIES.OVER AT GOLD STAR PIES...THE GOAL IS TO BE A PART OF THECOMMUNITY..WITH MAYBE THE EPITOME..OF COMMUNITY FOOD..PIE IS MADE TO SHARE, SO IT'STHE PERFECT FOOD TO TAKE OUT ANDSHARE WITH THE SPRINGSCURRENTLY IN THEIR FIFTHSEASON..THIS KITCHEN IS A FAMILYAFFAIR..OWNER HEATHER BRIGGS WORKINGALONGSIDE HER SISTER..THEIR KIDS..HELPING OUT IN THE PIE TRUCK...IT'S A JOY FOR US TO BE IN THEKITCHEN BAKING AND CHATTING ANDTALKING AND CATCHING UPWOULD THIS BE AS FUN IF YOUDIDN'T GET TO DO IT WITH YOURSISTER NO I DON'T EVEN KNOW WHATWOULD HAPPEN IF SHE WASN'T HERE.GOLD STAR..WHICH OPERATES ITS TRUCKSEASONALLY..IS BACK ON THE SCENE, AS OFAPRIL..WITH THIS WARMER WEATHER..EXCITEDLY PEDDLING PIES..BRIGHTENING DAYS..SWEETENING THE SPRINGS..WE DON'T JUST BANG OUT PIES TOSELL THEM AND MAKE MONEY, WEREALLY LOVE THE SOCIAL ASPECT OFHAVING A FOOD TRUCK AND THATCOMMUNITY OF FOOD TRUCKS.FAR FROM ONLY BEING ABOUT PIE...THE KITCHEN..ALSO WORKS TO GIVE BACK..YEAH, WE'RE ABOUT FAMILY, WE'REABOUT GOOD FOOD, GOOD PIE, BUTWE'RE ALSO ABOUT SUPER ABOUT OURCOMMUNITY OPERATING A PIE OF THEMONTH CLUB..THESE DESSERT CONNOISSEURS ALSODONATE A PIE..AND PROMOTE A NON-PROFIT EACHMONTH..ITS A TINY THING BUT ITS ONE WAYWE CAN USE OUR VOICE AND OURPLATFORM TO HELP ILLUMINATEWHAT'S HAPPENING IN OURCOMMUNITY GOLDSTAR ALSO WORKS..TO BE A PART OF FUNDRAISING ANDPOSITIVE EVENTST'..WHEN..AND WHERE THEY CAN..IT'S ONE FO THE THE THINGS WETHOUGHT OF WHEN WE FIRST THOUGHTOF DOING A PIE TRUCK, HOW THISBE A TOOL THAT WE CAN USE FORGOOD IT'S A WAY TO CONTINUE TOLOVE PEOPLE AND CONTINUE TO SHOWSOMEONE YOU CARE.WATCHING OUT FOR YOU COLORADOSPRINGS JON MCMICHAEL..NEWS 5GOLD STAR PIES GENERALLY BAKESTWICE A WEEK, OPERATING AS APART TIME JOB FOR THESESISTERS..AND ROLLS OUT TO EVENTS ASSCHEDULED TONIGHT THEY AREWORKING IN CONJUNCTION WITHFIRST FRIDAY IN DOWNTOWNCOLORADO SPRINGS..FOR MORE WE'RE OPEN STORIES..HEAD O