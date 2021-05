A small whale has been spotted swimming upstream in the River Thames the day after it was initially rescued.

Footage from May 10 shows the whale swimming around Teddington Lock as passersby take pictures of the marine mammal.

The whale was found stranded in Richmond Lock on May 9 and officials managed to free it.

However, the whale escaped the officials as they attempted to transport it to deeper water.